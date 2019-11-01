UrduPoint.com
Trump Nominates N. Korea Envoy Biegun To Be Next Deputy Secretary Of State - White House

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 03:30 AM

Trump Nominates N. Korea Envoy Biegun to Be Next Deputy Secretary of State - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2019) President Donald Trump has nominated US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun to be the next Deputy Secretary of State, the White House said in a press release.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate the following individual to a key position in his Administration: Stephen E.

Biegun of Michigan, to be Deputy Secretary of State," the release said on Thursday.

Biegun, if confirmed, will replace current Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan who is going through the Senate confirmation process to be the next US Ambassador to Russia.

In August 2018, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Biegun was named the special envoy for North Korea to oversee the denuclearization process.

