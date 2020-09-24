UrduPoint.com
Trump Nominates National Security Council Veteran Souza For Intelligence Inspector General

Thu 24th September 2020 | 04:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) President Donald Trump has decided to nominate National Security Council (NSC) veteran official Allen Robert Souza as the Intelligence Community's next Inspector-General, the White House said in a press release.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate the following individual to a key position in his Administration: Allen Robert Souza, of North Carolina, to be Inspector General of the Intelligence Community," the release said on Wednesday.

Souza is currently the Principal Deputy Senior Director for Intelligence Programs at the NSC where he helps coordinate intelligence collection and covert action programs as well as advises senior White House and NSC officials, the release said.

Souza previously served as Minority Staff Director and General Counsel of the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee and drafted critical pieces of national security legislation signed into law by the US president, the release added.

Souza was also previously a lawyer at the National Security Agency (NSA), where he provided legal advice and oversight on signals intelligence operations conducted pursuant to Executive Order 12333 and the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act and provided legal support to NSA's Office of Congressional Affairs, according to the release.

