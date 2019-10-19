WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2019) US President Donald Trump in a statement on Friday said he has nominated Deputy Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette to be Rick Perry's replacement as the department's new leader.

"I am pleased to nominate Deputy Secretary [of Energy] Dan Brouillette to be the new Secretary of Energy," Trump said via Twitter. "Dan's experience in the sector is unparalleled. A total professional, I have no doubt that Dan will do a great job."