UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Nominates Senior Diplomat To Become Next US Ambassador To Venezuela - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 04:50 AM

Trump Nominates Senior Diplomat to Become Next US Ambassador to Venezuela - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) President Donald Trump is appointing a senior diplomat to become the next US ambassador to Venezuela, the White House announced in a statement.

"Today, President Donald Trump announced his intent to nominate the following individual to a key position in his administration.

.. James Broward Story, of South Carolina to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela," the statement said on Wednesday.

Related Topics

White House Trump United States Venezuela

Recent Stories

Emirates SkyCargo operating 100 daily cargo flight ..

3 hours ago

Evangelical Community of Egypt supports call to pr ..

3 hours ago

Burj Khalifa dazzles with 393,000 lights in four d ..

4 hours ago

Department of Health, Daman, seven leading healthc ..

4 hours ago

Dubai Culture launches Dubai Festival for Youth Th ..

4 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,687 new COVID cases, 9 more ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.