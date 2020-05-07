Trump Nominates Senior Diplomat to Become Next US Ambassador to Venezuela - White House

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) President Donald Trump is appointing a senior diplomat to become the next US ambassador to Venezuela, the White House announced in a statement.

"Today, President Donald Trump announced his intent to nominate the following individual to a key position in his administration.

.. James Broward Story, of South Carolina to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela," the statement said on Wednesday.