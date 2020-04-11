UrduPoint.com
Trump Nominates Senior Treasury Official To Be Next US Arms Control Envoy - White House

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 01:40 AM

Trump Nominates Senior Treasury Official to Be Next US Arms Control Envoy - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2020) President Donald Trump has nominated Assistant Secretary of Treasury for Terrorist Financing Marshall Billingslea to be the next US Special Representative for Arms Control, the White House said in a press release on Friday.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to appoint the following individuals to key positions in his Administration: Marshall Billingslea, of Virginia, to be the Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control, Department of State," the release said.

