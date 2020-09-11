UrduPoint.com
Trump Nominates William Ruger To Be US Ambassador To Afghanistan - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) President Donald Trump has decided to nominate foreign policy expert William Roger to be the next United States ambassador to Afghanistan, the White House said in a statement on Friday.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate the following individual to a key position in his Administration: William Ruger, of Virginia, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan," the statement said.

