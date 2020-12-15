UrduPoint.com
Trump Not Planning To Publicly Admit Defeat Even After Electoral College Vote - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 01:14 PM

Trump Not Planning to Publicly Admit Defeat Even After Electoral College Vote - Reports

Incumbent US President Donald Trump does not intend to publicly recognize the official results of the US presidential election even after the Electoral College has declared Democrat Joe Biden as the president-elect, CNN reported, citing a source close to the White House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Incumbent US President Donald Trump does not intend to publicly recognize the official results of the US presidential election even after the Electoral College has declared Democrat Joe Biden as the president-elect, CNN reported, citing a source close to the White House.

At the same time, the channel reported some advisers saying that Trump did acknowledge in private that he would not be re-elected for a second term.

The Electoral College confirmed Biden as the next president on Monday, with 306 electoral votes against Trump's 232. The US Congress will certify the results on January 6.

