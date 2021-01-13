UrduPoint.com
Trump Not Planning To Resign Before End Of Presidential Term - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 01:51 PM

Outgoing US President Donald Trump has no plans to resign before the end of his presidential term despite growing calls on him to do so, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing the White House source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Outgoing US President Donald Trump has no plans to resign before the end of his presidential term despite growing calls on him to do so, CNN reported on Wednesday, citing the White House source.

Earlier in the day, the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives passed a resolution urging US Vice President Mike Pence to invoke section four of the 25th amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office for his role in the Capitol Hill riots. There are speculations, however, whether the impeachment proceedings can be completed by January 20, when Joe Biden will be inaugurated.

"He [Trump] won't do that," the source said as quoted by CNN.

The source added that Trump was keeping a close eye on the persons who supported him and those who acted against.

"The President doesn't look at numbers, he looks at Names," the source said.

On January 6, a group of Trump's loyalists stormed the US Capitol building, clashing with police and damaging property. The unrest took place after Trump urged his supporters to protest legitimizing electoral college votes by Congress of what he claims was a stolen election. Five people - four protesters and a police officer - were killed in the aftermath of the riots.

