WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump told Fox news he will not return to Twitter despite the social media company's takeover by entrepreneur Elon Musk.

"I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on TRUTH," Trump said. "I hope Elon buys Twitter because he'll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on TRUTH.

"

Musk reached a deal on Monday to buy Twitter for around $44 billion, in a move that will delist the social media giant from the New York Stock Exchange and make it privately-held, according to a company statement.

The Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) in October said it will become a publicly listed company as an alternative to liberal media and will launch a social network named "TRUTH" Social.