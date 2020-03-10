Trump Not Tested for Coronavirus - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump has not been tested for the novel coronavirus, White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham told reporters.

"The President has not received COVID-19 testing because he has neither had prolonged close contact with any known confirmed COVID-19 patients, nor does he have any symptoms," Grisham said.

"President Trump remains in excellent health, and his physician will continue to closely monitor him," she said.