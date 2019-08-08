Trump: Not 'thrilled' With Strong US Dollar, Hurts Manufacturing
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 09:53 PM
President Donald Trump said Thursday he is not happy with the strong US dollar, which is hurting American manufacturing, and blamed the Federal Reserve for keeping interest rates too high
Breaking with decades of US policy, Trump said on Twitter that a weaker Dollar would help US firms compete.
"As your President, one would think that I would be thrilled with our very strong dollar. I am not!"