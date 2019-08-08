Trump: not 'thrilled' with strong US dollar, hurts manufacturing

President Donald Trump said Thursday he is not happy with the strong US dollar, which is hurting American manufacturing, and blamed the Federal Reserve for keeping interest rates too high

Breaking with decades of US policy, Trump said on Twitter that a weaker Dollar would help US firms compete.

"As your President, one would think that I would be thrilled with our very strong dollar. I am not!"