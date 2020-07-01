UrduPoint.com
Trump Not To Allow Iran To Have Nuclear Weapons, Military Option Always On The Table- Hook

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 08:10 AM

Trump Not to Allow Iran to Have Nuclear Weapons, Military Option Always on the Table- Hook

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) US President Donald Trump will never allow Iran to have nuclear weapons, and the military option is always on the table, Special Representative for Iran and Senior Advisor to the Secretary of State of the United States, Brian Hook said.

"We've made very clear, the president has, that Iran will never acquire a nuclear weapon and the military option is always on the table," Hook told Israel's Channel 13.

"President Trump will never allow them to have a nuclear weapon," he said.

