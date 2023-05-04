UrduPoint.com

Trump Not To Appear In Court Hearing Thursday In 'Hush Payment' Case - Lawyer

Umer Jamshaid Published May 04, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Trump Not to Appear in Court Hearing Thursday in 'Hush Payment' Case - Lawyer

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump will not appear in court on Thursday for a hearing in his so-called hush payment case, his defense attorney Gedalia Stern told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Trump was scheduled to appear in the New York Supreme Court on Thursday morning, according to court records.

"He is not going to appear tomorrow," Stern said.

In April, Trump was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree in connection with his alleged involvement in a $130,000 hush money payment and subsequent cover-up involving a purported affair with adult film actress Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges, which prosecutors elevated from misdemeanors to felonies, alleging that the fraud was linked to violations of election and tax laws.

Trump has accused the Democrats and the District Attorney's Office in Manhattan of weaponizing the justice system to punish a political opponent who happens to be the leading Republican candidate for president.

