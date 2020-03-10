UrduPoint.com
Trump Not To Attend Russia's V-day Celebrations In May

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 08:36 PM

U.S. President Donald Trump has declined an invitation to attend Victory Day celebrations in Moscow in May, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday

It remains unknown at what level U.S.

officials will participate in the events marking the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory against Nazi Germany on May 9, Peskov told a daily briefing.

Russia is continuing preparations for Victory Day celebrations despite the threat of coronavirus, Peskov said last week.

Leaders of many countries have agreed to participate in this year's events, which traditionally feature a grand military parade on central Moscow's Red Square.

