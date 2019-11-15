US President Donald Trump is not watching the second public hearing in the impeachment inquiry of him, but is doing work of benefit to the American people, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) US President Donald Trump is not watching the second public hearing in the impeachment inquiry of him, but is doing work of benefit to the American people, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said on Friday.

"The President will be watching Congressman Nunes' opening statement, but the rest of the day he will be working hard for the American people," Grisham said as quoted by a pool report.

Friday marks second day of the public hearings in the impeachment inquiry of Trump's dealings with Ukraine.

In a series of tweets on Friday, Trump criticized former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch's diplomatic performance while she was testifying in the hearing.

In September, US House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry into a whistleblower complaint that said Trump might have abused the power of office. The complained alleged Trump pressured Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a July 25 phone call to investigate possible corruption of former Vice President Joe Biden - Trump's political rival in the 2020 election - and his son Hunter Biden.

Trump released right away the transcript of the telephone call and said there was no quid pro quo in his dealings with Ukraine. Trump characterized the impeachment inquiry as yet another political witch hunt by Democrats aimed at reversing the result of the 2016 presidential election.