UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Not Yet Decided When To Release Political Part Of Mideast Peace Plan - Greenblatt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 11:34 AM

Trump Not Yet Decided When to Release Political Part of Mideast Peace Plan - Greenblatt

US President Donald Trump has not yet made a decision as to when he would release the political portion of the peace plan to settle the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, US Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt said during a UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) US President Donald Trump has not yet made a decision as to when he would release the political portion of the peace plan to settle the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, US Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt said during a UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday.

"President Trump has not yet decided when we will release the political portion of the plan, and we hope to make that decision soon," Greenblatt said.

Greenblatt pointed out that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict can hardly be resolved through international consensus, international law and UN Security Council resolutions.

"International consensus is too often nothing more than a mask for inaction," Greenblatt said, adding that international law has inconclusive nature and relevant UN Security Council's resolutions represent a "cloak" to avoid practical discussion about the conflict's realities.

Greenblat said the Palestinian request to have East Jerusalem as Palestinian capital should also be addressed through direct negotiations with Israel.

"It is true that the PLO [Palestine Liberation Organization] and the Palestinian authority continue to assert that East Jerusalem must be a capital for the Palestinians," Greenblatt said. "But... an aspiration is not a right. Aspirations belong at the negotiating table."

In late June, the Trump administration unveiled the economic aspects of the peace plan, complete with a $50 billion investment. The Palestinian leadership boycotted the plan itself as an attempt to buy them out.

For decades, Palestinians have sought recognition of their independent state in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip. The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied territories.

Related Topics

United Nations Israel Palestine Gaza Trump Bank Jerusalem Buy Middle East June Government Billion

Recent Stories

'Electronic tongues' may help diagnose early stage ..

24 minutes ago

Millions taking daily aspirin without doctor's adv ..

24 minutes ago

Imran Khan's communication skills unmatched: Fawad ..

26 minutes ago

He's Asia's Beckham - Spurs boss hails 'icon' Son

26 minutes ago

Fawad Chaudhry gives perfect response to Indian me ..

27 minutes ago

Alarm at New Zealand's falling schoolboy rugby num ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.