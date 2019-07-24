Trump Not Yet Decided When to Release Political Part of Mideast Peace Plan - Greenblatt

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2019) US President Donald Trump has not yet made a decision as to when he would release the political portion of the peace plan to settle the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, US Middle East envoy Jason Greenblatt said during a UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday.

"President Trump has not yet decided when we will release the political portion of the plan, and we hope to make that decision soon," Greenblatt said.

Greenblatt pointed out that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict can hardly be resolved through international consensus, international law and UN Security Council resolutions.

"International consensus is too often nothing more than a mask for inaction," Greenblatt said, adding that international law has inconclusive nature and relevant UN Security Council's resolutions represent a "cloak" to avoid practical discussion about the conflict's realities.

Greenblat said the Palestinian request to have East Jerusalem as Palestinian capital should also be addressed through direct negotiations with Israel.

"It is true that the PLO [Palestine Liberation Organization] and the Palestinian authority continue to assert that East Jerusalem must be a capital for the Palestinians," Greenblatt said. "But... an aspiration is not a right. Aspirations belong at the negotiating table."

In late June, the Trump administration unveiled the economic aspects of the peace plan, complete with a $50 billion investment. The Palestinian leadership boycotted the plan itself as an attempt to buy them out.

For decades, Palestinians have sought recognition of their independent state in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip. The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied territories.