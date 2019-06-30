Trump Notes Progress Between North, South Korea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump said during a visit to South Korea on Sunday that progress had been made in de-escalating tensions between the North and South over the past two years.

"There was a level of vitriol happening between North and South.

But it was North to a large extent where there was a lot of risk and a lot of threat and a lot of bad things were happening. That was before I became president," he told reporters.

Trump has arrived in the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas where he and South Korean President Moon Jae-in will briefly meet with North Korea's Chairman Kim Jong Un in the Panmunjom border village.