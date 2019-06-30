UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Notes Progress Between North, South Korea

Muhammad Irfan 9 seconds ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 11:10 AM

Trump Notes Progress Between North, South Korea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump said during a visit to South Korea on Sunday that progress had been made in de-escalating tensions between the North and South over the past two years.

"There was a level of vitriol happening between North and South.

But it was North to a large extent where there was a lot of risk and a lot of threat and a lot of bad things were happening. That was before I became president," he told reporters.

Trump has arrived in the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas where he and South Korean President Moon Jae-in will briefly meet with North Korea's Chairman Kim Jong Un in the Panmunjom border village.

Related Topics

Visit Trump Progress South Korea North Korea Kim Jong Border Sunday

Recent Stories

It’s official! Prince William, Kate Middleton to ..

3 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

45 minutes ago

UAE Press: Europe heat signals need for climate ac ..

55 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 30, 2019 in Pakistan

55 minutes ago

Putin Arrives in Irkutsk Region to Hold Meeting on ..

11 hours ago

Putin, Abe Hold Meeting in Osaka Amid Stalled Peac ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.