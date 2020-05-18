UrduPoint.com
Trump Notes Significant Decline In Number Of COVID-19 Cases Across US

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 06:30 AM

Trump Notes Significant Decline in Number of COVID-19 Cases Across US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump noted a significant decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases across the country in recent days.

"The number of Coronavirus cases is strongly trending downward throughout the United States, with few exceptions. Very good news, indeed!" Trump said on Twitter.

According to the latest data of the John Hopkins University, a total of 1,486,423 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the United States. The number of fatalities stands at 89,550 and over 268,000 patients have recovered.

In late April, the daily increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the United States stood at around 36,000, while starting from May the daily number of new cases of the infection fluctuates between 18,000 and 27,000.

The United States leads the world in the number of reported COVID-19 deaths and confirmed cases. There are more than 4.7 million COVID-19 cases worldwide and more than 315,000 deaths, according to the data.

