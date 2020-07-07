Trump Notified Congress US Has Officially Withdrawn From WHO - US Senator

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) US President Donald Trump has notified Congress that the United States has officially been pulled out of the World Health Organization (WHO), US Senator Bob Menendez said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Congress received notification that POTUS [President of the United States] officially withdrew the US from the WHO in the midst of a pandemic," Menendez said via Twitter.

According to a congressional resolution upon joining the body in 1948, the United States can exit the WHO on a one-year notice provided US financial obligations are met in full for the organization's current fiscal year.