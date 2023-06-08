Trump Notified He Is Target of Criminal Probe for Possessing Classified Records - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) Former President Donald Trump has been notified that he is the target of a criminal investigation over allegations he possessed classified documents at his Florida residency and attempted to prevent Federal authorities from retrieving them, Politico reported citing a person familiar with the matter.

The report said on Wednesday that Trump was notified by federal prosecutors in a letter.

Trump in earlier remarks said he has not been notified of being indicted and shouldn't be because he has done nothing wrong. He further said that he is the target of a weaponized Justice Department and FBI.

On Monday, Trump's attorneys were at the Justice Department in an attempt to dissuade the government from charging Trump in connection with his alleged possession of classified documents.

Special counsel Jack Smith was appointed to lead the classified documents case in November, when federal prosecutors started their investigation into whether Trump or his associates mishandled classified documents or obstructed efforts by the government to retrieve them.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing in the classified documents case and the other three criminal probes he is involved in, including charges of falsifying business records and the former president's alleged involvement in the events on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021.