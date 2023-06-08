UrduPoint.com

Trump Notified He Is Target Of Criminal Probe For Possessing Classified Records - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 08, 2023 | 04:20 AM

Trump Notified He Is Target of Criminal Probe for Possessing Classified Records - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) Former President Donald Trump has been notified that he is the target of a criminal investigation over allegations he possessed classified documents at his Florida residency and attempted to prevent Federal authorities from retrieving them, Politico reported citing a person familiar with the matter.

The report said on Wednesday that Trump was notified by federal prosecutors in a letter.

Trump in earlier remarks said he has not been notified of being indicted and shouldn't be because he has done nothing wrong. He further said that he is the target of a weaponized Justice Department and FBI.

On Monday, Trump's attorneys were at the Justice Department in an attempt to dissuade the government from charging Trump in connection with his alleged possession of classified documents.

Special counsel Jack Smith was appointed to lead the classified documents case in November, when federal prosecutors started their investigation into whether Trump or his associates mishandled classified documents or obstructed efforts by the government to retrieve them.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing in the classified documents case and the other three criminal probes he is involved in, including charges of falsifying business records and the former president's alleged involvement in the events on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021.

Related Topics

Business Trump Capitol Hill Lead Florida January November Criminals FBI From Government

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Private Academy celebrates Class of 2 ..

Sheikh Zayed Private Academy celebrates Class of 2022-2023

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre hosts President of Vat ..

Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Centre hosts President of Vatican’s Pontifical Academy fo ..

4 hours ago
 National Sports Strategy 2031 reflects importance ..

National Sports Strategy 2031 reflects importance UAE leadership places on growt ..

4 hours ago
 Spain Cracks Down on Police Chief Who Offered Extr ..

Spain Cracks Down on Police Chief Who Offered Extra Days Off to Prolific Migrant ..

5 hours ago
 Bilawal making efforts to bring country out of cri ..

Bilawal making efforts to bring country out of crisis: Nayyar

5 hours ago
 Biden to host NATO chief for June 12 talks: WHouse ..

Biden to host NATO chief for June 12 talks: WHouse

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.