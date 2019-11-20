Trump Notifies Congress More US Forces to Arrive in S. Arabia in Coming Weeks - Letter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) US President Donald trump has notified the Congress that additional US troops will be deployed to Saudi Arabia in the coming weeks to defend against Iran, and some 3,000 military personnel will remain in the kingdom as long as required, according to a letter published by the White House on Tuesday.

"Additional forces ordered to deploy to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia include radar and missile systems to improve defenses against air and missile threats in the region, an air expeditionary wing to support the operation of United States fighter aircraft from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and two fighter squadrons," Trump said in the letter to leaders of Congress.

"The first of these additional forces have arrived in Saudi Arabia, and the remaining forces will arrive in the coming weeks."

Trump noted that with the new deployment, the total number of US soldiers in Saudi Arabia will amount to some 3,000.

"These personnel will remain deployed as long as their presence is required to fulfill the missions described above," the president added.