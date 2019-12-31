Trump, Obama Share Title of 'Most Admired Man' in 2019 - Gallup Poll

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) US President Donald Trump and his predecessor Barack Obama are the most admired men of the year, a Gallup poll has revealed.

This is Obama's 12th title and Trump's first. Former First Lady Michelle Obama was the most admired woman for the second time in a row.

Every year for the last seven decades, Gallup asks US citizens to choose which man and woman they most admire, irrespective of their fame or country of origin.

This year, the choice was sharply divided along party lines, with 41 percent of Democrats voting for Obama, and 45 percent of Republicans voting for Trump.

Independent votes were distributed almost equally.

Eleven percent of respondents said they most admired their relatives and friends, 18 percent chose some other individuals � among them Elon Musk, Bernie Sanders and the Dalai Lama � and 25 percent said they did not admire anyone at all.

The Gallup survey was conducted from December 2-15 among a pool of 1,025 respondents aged over 18. The margin of error is 4 percent.