Trump, Obama Welcome To Testify In Flynn Hearings - Senate Panel Chairman

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump and his predecessor Barack Obama are welcome to testify in Senate Judiciary Committee hearings on the prosecution of former White House National Security Adviser Michael Flynn although such a development might not be good for the country, panel chairman Lindsay Graham said on Thursday.

Newly declassified documents yesterday revealed a number of Obama-era officials had received intelligence about Flynn ahead of Trump's inauguration. This came shortly after the Justice Department dropped charges against Flynn - a move Obama slammed during a call with 3,000 former aides that was leaked.

"Both presidents are welcome to come before the committee and share their concerns about each other," Graham said in a statement. "If nothing else it would make for great television. However, I have great doubts about whether it would be wise for the country."

Flynn was prosecuted for lying to investigators about conversations with then Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak, including regarding the prospects for lifting US sanctions against Moscow.

