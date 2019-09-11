UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Observes Moment Of Silence 18 Years After September 11 Terrorist Attacks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 06:48 PM

Trump Observes Moment of Silence 18 Years After September 11 Terrorist Attacks

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania participated in a moment of silence on the White House lawn on Wednesday at 8:46 a.m., the exact moment when American Airlines Flight 11 struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania participated in a moment of silence on the White House lawn on Wednesday at 8:46 a.m., the exact moment when American Airlines Flight 11 struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

Trump and Melania walked out onto the South Lawn of the White House at 8:46 a.m. and clasped hands during the moment of silence. A bell chimed three times at 8:47 a.m.

The Trumps were joined by several of the victims' families, survivors and law enforcement officials.

Following the moment of silence, the president and first lady departed the White House to attend a ceremony and memorial service at the Pentagon commemorating the victims of the attacks.

On September 11, 2001, terrorists from Al Qaeda (banned in Russia) seized four passenger planes, crashing two of them into the World Trade Center in New York and another into the Pentagon. The fourth jet came down in a field in Pennsylvania after being initially directed toward Washington. Some 3,000 people from 90 countries lost their lives in the terrorist attacks.

Related Topics

Al Qaeda Terrorist World Russia Washington Pentagon White House Trump New York September From

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador visits students at Sheikh Khalifa b ..

5 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Development Authority lodges 17 FIRs ag ..

3 minutes ago

Gold price sheds Rs 600, traded at Rs 87,400 per t ..

3 minutes ago

Kashmir moot shows grave concern over deterioratin ..

9 minutes ago

Dubai Future Academy a knowledge hub that fosters ..

20 minutes ago

Murder accused awarded death sentence

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.