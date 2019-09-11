Trump Observes Moment of Silence 18 Years After September 11 Terrorist Attacks

(@FahadShabbir)

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania participated in a moment of silence on the White House lawn on Wednesday at 8:46 a.m., the exact moment when American Airlines Flight 11 struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania participated in a moment of silence on the White House lawn on Wednesday at 8:46 a.m., the exact moment when American Airlines Flight 11 struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

Trump and Melania walked out onto the South Lawn of the White House at 8:46 a.m. and clasped hands during the moment of silence. A bell chimed three times at 8:47 a.m.

The Trumps were joined by several of the victims' families, survivors and law enforcement officials.

Following the moment of silence, the president and first lady departed the White House to attend a ceremony and memorial service at the Pentagon commemorating the victims of the attacks.

On September 11, 2001, terrorists from Al Qaeda (banned in Russia) seized four passenger planes, crashing two of them into the World Trade Center in New York and another into the Pentagon. The fourth jet came down in a field in Pennsylvania after being initially directed toward Washington. Some 3,000 people from 90 countries lost their lives in the terrorist attacks.