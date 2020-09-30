Trump Offers Condolences On Death Of Kuwaiti Emir Sabah - White House
Umer Jamshaid 16 seconds ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 02:10 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) US President Donald Trump offered condolences over the death of 91-year-old Kuwait Emir Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
"I am deeply saddened by the passing of my dear friend, His Highness the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah," Trump said in a statement on Tuesday.
"Melania and I send our sincere condolences to the people of Kuwait."
Earlier in the day, Kuwaiti emir Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah died in the United States where he was receiving medical treatment.
Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah has been appointed as the new Emir of Kuwait after his death and will be sworn in on Wednesday.