UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Offers Condolences On Death Of Sultan Of Oman, Says He Was 'Friend To All'

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 03:40 AM

Trump Offers Condolences on Death of Sultan of Oman, Says He Was 'Friend to All'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2020) US President Donald Trump extended his condolences to the people of Oman over the death of late Sultan Qaboos Bin Said, who ruled the country for half a century, the White House said.

"As the longest-serving leader in the middle East, Sultan Qaboos brought peace and prosperity to his country and was a friend to all," Trump said in a statement.

Sultan Qaboos died after a long illness at the age of 79 late night on Friday.

"His unprecedented efforts to engage in dialogue and achieve peace in the region showed us the importance of listening to all viewpoints. Sultan Qaboos was a true partner and friend to the United States, working with nine different American presidents," Trump added.

The president stressed that the United States would continue to strengthen cooperation with Oman and the Sultan's legacy would be preserved.

Sultan Qaboos had no direct heir, and under the Omani constitution, the successor was to be chosen by the royal family within three days.

Haitham bin Tariq Al-Said, 66, was sworn in as new sultan on the morning of Saturday. During the ceremony, he pledged to "move forward along the noble path of Sultan Qaboos Bin Said in the development and progress of the sultanate," as quoted by Al Roya newspaper.

The new sultan from Oman's ruling royal house of Al-Said had previously served as minister of heritage and culture as well as held various positions in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Presently, he chairs the "Oman 2040" national economic development program.

Related Topics

Century White House Oman Trump Died Progress United States Middle East Family All From

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terror attack on mosque in Pakistan

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan Haitham bin Tariq

3 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Salem Al Derei

3 hours ago

Zelenskyy Says He Agreed With Rouhani on Joint Wor ..

4 hours ago

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai meets ailing ..

4 hours ago

Balanced oil market key for stability, says Al Maz ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.