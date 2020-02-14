UrduPoint.com
Trump Offers Ecuador Financial Assistance To Help Cope With Venezuelan Refugees - Moreno

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 01:40 AM

Trump Offers Ecuador Financial Assistance to Help Cope With Venezuelan Refugees - Moreno

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) US President Donald Trump has offered Ecuador financial aid so that the country can better cope with the influx of Venezuelan refugees, Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno said at an event in Atlantic Council on Thursday.

"Of course, we are receiving our Venezuelan brothers and sisters. We've done it warmly as always," Moreno said during the event that he attended after meeting with Trump earlier. "But financially, of course, that has difficulties and we've talked about this President Trump and he has offered assistance for that."

Moreno noted that Trump also offered assistance for Ecuador to fight corruption, drug trafficking and terrorism, including providing intelligence, training, equipment, aircraft and sea vessels.

Moreno encouraged other countries in the region to welcome refugees from Venezuela.

"We have to... work together as we are doing - Colombians, Ecuadorians, Chileans, Peruvians - to receive warmly those who are hiding from this dictatorship that is fighting against humanity," Moreno said.

According to the UNHCR, more than million Venezuelans have left their country amid the severe political-economic crisis gripping the nation.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has accused the United States of trying to force a government change in Venezuela and control the country's vast natural resources.

