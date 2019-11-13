Trump Offers Erdogan $100Bln Trade Deal, 'Workaround' in S-400 Situation - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

US President Donald Trump has offered his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a $100 billion trade deal and a "workaround" to avoid the sanctions that Washington promised to impose on Ankara for its purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems, the Washington Post reported, citing informed sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) US President Donald Trump has offered his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a $100 billion trade deal and a "workaround" to avoid the sanctions that Washington promised to impose on Ankara for its purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems, the Washington Post reported, citing informed sources.

This offer to improve relations between the United States and Turkey was allegedly written in a letter sent to the Turkish president last week, the newspaper said on Tuesday.

According to the media outlet, the US leader's proposal is likely to anger some lawmakers in the US House of Representatives who last month supported sanctions against Turkey for its military operation in Syria.

Erdogan is expected to visit the United States on Wednesday, where the two presidents will discuss Turkey's purchase of US jets and Patriot missile systems, and Russian S-400s. The situation in Syria will also be covered.

In July, the United States announced its decision to suspend Turkey's participation in the US-sponsored F-35 fifth-generation fighter program over Ankara's S-400 deal, adding that the country would be completely removed from the project by late March 2020. The US has repeatedly objected to its NATO ally purchasing the S-400, claiming that the system is incompatible with the alliance's security standards and might compromise the operation of F-35 jets.