UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Offers Help To Rwanda To Combat Pandemic - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 01:30 AM

Trump Offers Help to Rwanda to Combat Pandemic - White House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump offered help to Rwanda amid the coronavirus pandemic in a phone call with President Paul Kagame on Saturday, the White House said.

According to deputy press secretary Judd Deere, Trump reaffirmed his support for Rwanda and offered extra assistance. The landlocked African country has so far confirmed 176 coronavirus cases, including 87 recoveries and zero deaths.

President Kagame took to Twitter to thank Trump.

"I just had a good conversation with President @realDonaldTrump. We discussed our good relationship, and the support he personally, and his administration are extending to Rwanda to combat the #COVID19 pandemic. This was much appreciated," he wrote on Twitter.

Trump has also recently pledged help to Ecuador, Ethiopia and El Salvador. In total, Washington has allocated over $700 million in coronavirus aid to other countries.

Related Topics

Washington Twitter White House Trump Ethiopia El Salvador Ecuador Rwanda Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

COVID-19 tests break one million mark; recoveries ..

20 minutes ago

UAE accelerating cultural cooperation with Jordan, ..

50 minutes ago

1 hour ago

360,000 Yemenis benefit from ERC&#039;s Ramadan fo ..

2 hours ago

PTI victory in 2018 elections manifestation of ma ..

2 hours ago

Kenya Extends Curfew, Movement Restrictions for 3 ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.