Trump Offers Help to Rwanda to Combat Pandemic - White House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump offered help to Rwanda amid the coronavirus pandemic in a phone call with President Paul Kagame on Saturday, the White House said.

According to deputy press secretary Judd Deere, Trump reaffirmed his support for Rwanda and offered extra assistance. The landlocked African country has so far confirmed 176 coronavirus cases, including 87 recoveries and zero deaths.

President Kagame took to Twitter to thank Trump.

"I just had a good conversation with President @realDonaldTrump. We discussed our good relationship, and the support he personally, and his administration are extending to Rwanda to combat the #COVID19 pandemic. This was much appreciated," he wrote on Twitter.

Trump has also recently pledged help to Ecuador, Ethiopia and El Salvador. In total, Washington has allocated over $700 million in coronavirus aid to other countries.