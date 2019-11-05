Trump Offers Mexico US Help in Waging War Against Deadly Drug Cartels

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) President Donald Donald on Tuesday offered Mexico the help of the United States in launching a new war against drug cartels following the killing of nine American Mormons in the country.

"This is the time for Mexico, with the help of the United States, to wage WAR on the drug cartels and wipe them off the face of the earth. We merely await a call from your great new president!" Trump said via Twitter.

Trump's comments came after nine members of a Mormon family, including six children were reportedly massacred in a shooting in northern Mexico.