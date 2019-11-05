UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Offers Mexico US Help In Waging War Against Deadly Drug Cartels

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 06:50 PM

Trump Offers Mexico US Help in Waging War Against Deadly Drug Cartels

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) President Donald Donald on Tuesday offered Mexico the help of the United States in launching a new war against drug cartels following the killing of nine American Mormons in the country.

"This is the time for Mexico, with the help of the United States, to wage WAR on the drug cartels and wipe them off the face of the earth. We merely await a call from your great new president!" Trump said via Twitter.

Trump's comments came after nine members of a Mormon family, including six children were reportedly massacred in a shooting in northern Mexico.

Related Topics

Twitter Trump United States Mexico Family From

Recent Stories

Dubai’s iconic destinations featured in the firs ..

22 minutes ago

NEPRA approves Rs 1.82 per unit increase in power ..

34 minutes ago

Fifth edition of Global Islamic Economy Summit to ..

36 minutes ago

24th session of International Islamic Fiqh Academy ..

37 minutes ago

Australia beats Pakistan, wins 2nd T20

48 minutes ago

NUST graduate becomes Pakistan’s first female Go ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.