MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2019) US President Donald Trump has offered his sympathies to the family of coal tycoon Chris Cline, who died alongside his daughter in a helicopter crash off the coast of the Bahamas.

"My deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of great businessman and energy expert Chris Cline, his wonderful daughter, Kameron, and their friends, on the tragic accident which took place in the Bahamas.

The great people of West Virginia will never forget them!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

Cline and his 22-year-old daughter Kameron were among the seven victims on the aircraft, which was discovered overturned in shallow waters of the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday.