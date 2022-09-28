UrduPoint.com

Trump Offers To Broker Ukraine Peace Deal

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump offered to use his good offices on Wednesday to help negotiate a peace deal in Ukraine.

"Be strategic, be smart (brilliant!), get a negotiated deal done NOW. Both sides need and want it. The entire World is at stake. I will head up group???" Trump said on his Truth social network.

Trump argued again that "the Russia/Ukraine catastrophe" would never have happened under his presidency. He also urged the United States to remain "cool, calm, and dry" with regards to the recent incidents on the Nord Stream pipelines, calling them "SABOTAGE".

"This is a big event that should not entail a big solution, at least not yet," Trump said.

On Monday, Nord Stream 2 AG told Sputnik that a landfall dispatcher had registered a rapid drop in pressure on one of the lines of Nord Stream 2. The incident occurred in the Danish waters near the island of Bornholm. Later in the day, a pressure drop was also registered on both lines of Nord Stream 1.

Seismologists said they detected underwater explosions near the pipelines. An investigation is underway.

