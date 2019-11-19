UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Official Chang Who Faked Harvard, Army War College Degrees Resigns - Letter

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 03:20 AM

Trump Official Chang Who Faked Harvard, Army War College Degrees Resigns - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) Mina Chang, a senior State Department official dealing with conflict and stability issues, has resigned and said in her resignation letter that her action is a "moral and ethical option."

"Resigning is the only acceptable moral and ethical option for me at this time," Chang, 35, wrote in the letter, which was obtained by the newspaper Politico.

Chang served as deputy assistant secretary of state in the Bureau of Conflict and Stability Operations. She was accused in an NBC news report of creating a fake Time magazine cover and falsely claiming to have degrees from Harvard University and the US Army War College.

Prior to the accusations, Chang had been reported as being in line to head the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

"In already difficult times, the Department of State is experiencing what I and many believe is the worst and most profound moral crisis confronting career professionals and political appointees in the Department's history," Chang wrote in her letter. "Department morale is at its lowest, the professionalism and collegiality - once a hallmark of the US diplomatic service - has all but disappeared."

An investigation by NBC News revealed that Chang claimed she was an "alumna" of Harvard business school, where she only attended a seven-week course in 2016 and was a "graduate" of the Army War College, where she spent four days for a seminar on national security.

Related Topics

Army Business 2016 Moral All From

Recent Stories

Al Tayer chairs fourth meeting of Ministry of Poss ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Islamic Bank closes landmark $750 million Su ..

2 hours ago

UAEJJF, Special Olympics UAE sign MoU to aid devel ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company Board restr ..

2 hours ago

RAK Ruler condoles death of Sultan bin Zayed

2 hours ago

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain condoles death of Sultan b ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.