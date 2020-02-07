Trump Official to Coordinate With SOUTHCOM Civilian-Military Activities in W. Hemisphere

The Trump administration is sending a senior diplomat to Miami, Florida, to meet with the US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) and Venezuelan and Nicaraguan overseas communities to coordinate civilian-military activities in the Western Hemisphere, the Department of State said in a note on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) The Trump administration is sending a senior diplomat to Miami, Florida, to meet with the US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) and Venezuelan and Nicaraguan overseas communities to coordinate civilian-military activities in the Western Hemisphere, the Department of State said in a note on Friday.

"Bureau of Conflict and Stabilization Operations (CSO) Assistant Secretary Denise Natali will travel to Miami, Florida and Bogota, Colombia from February 9-15," the note said. "In Miami, she will meet with senior SOUTHCOM and State Department leaders to discuss stabilization issues and civil-military coordination in the Western Hemisphere.

"

Natali will also meet with members of the Venezuelan and Nicaraguan overseas communities on her trip to reaffirm the United States' commitment to democracy and support for democratic transition in both countries, the note said.

Following her trip to Miami, Natali will then visit Colombia from February 11-15 where she will meet with government officials, civil society representatives and international partners to reinforce US support for Colombia's peace process and affirm the bilateral partnership, the note added.