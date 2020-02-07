UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Official To Coordinate With SOUTHCOM Civilian-Military Activities In W. Hemisphere

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 11:44 PM

Trump Official to Coordinate With SOUTHCOM Civilian-Military Activities in W. Hemisphere

The Trump administration is sending a senior diplomat to Miami, Florida, to meet with the US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) and Venezuelan and Nicaraguan overseas communities to coordinate civilian-military activities in the Western Hemisphere, the Department of State said in a note on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) The Trump administration is sending a senior diplomat to Miami, Florida, to meet with the US Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) and Venezuelan and Nicaraguan overseas communities to coordinate civilian-military activities in the Western Hemisphere, the Department of State said in a note on Friday.

"Bureau of Conflict and Stabilization Operations (CSO) Assistant Secretary Denise Natali will travel to Miami, Florida and Bogota, Colombia from February 9-15," the note said. "In Miami, she will meet with senior SOUTHCOM and State Department leaders to discuss stabilization issues and civil-military coordination in the Western Hemisphere.

"

Natali will also meet with members of the Venezuelan and Nicaraguan overseas communities on her trip to reaffirm the United States' commitment to democracy and support for democratic transition in both countries, the note said.

Following her trip to Miami, Natali will then visit Colombia from February 11-15 where she will meet with government officials, civil society representatives and international partners to reinforce US support for Colombia's peace process and affirm the bilateral partnership, the note added.

Related Topics

Democracy Civil Society Visit Trump Bogota Miami Florida United States Colombia February From Government

Recent Stories

Russian sisters separated during WWII reunited aft ..

1 minute ago

Steps being taken to introduce affordable electric ..

1 minute ago

Solar Orbiter set to reveal Sun's secrets

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA)

2 minutes ago

Wind power plant of 200 MW to be installed in Sind ..

2 minutes ago

Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) arrests motorbike ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.