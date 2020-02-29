Trump Officially Announces Intent to Nominate Norway Envoy as US Navy Chief - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) President Donald Trump will nominate US Ambassador to Norway Kenneth Braithwaite as Secretary of the Navy, the White House announced in a press release.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to nominate the following individuals to key positions in his Administration... Kenneth J. Braithwaite of Pennsylvania to be the Secretary of the Navy," the release said on Friday.

If confirmed by the Senate, Braithwaite would fill the post left vacant by the November resignation of Richard Spencer, who clashed with Trump over the president's pardon of Navy Seal Edward Gallagher, who was accused of committing war crimes during a 2017 deployment to Afghanistan.

Braithwaite was supposed to immediately fill Spencer's role but there was a delay possibly due to his reported ties to Cambridge Analytica consulting, the firm involved with allegations of foreign meddling in the 2016 presidential election.