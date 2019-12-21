UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Officially Launches New US Space Force Military Service

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 03:05 PM

Trump officially launches new US Space Force military service

President Donald Trump has officially funded a Pentagon force focused on warfare in space - the US Space Force.The new military service, the first in more than 70 years, falls under the US Air Force.At an army base near Washington, Mr Trump described space as "the world's newest war-fighting domain"

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st December, 2019) President Donald Trump has officially funded a Pentagon force focused on warfare in space - the US Space Force.The new military service, the first in more than 70 years, falls under the US Air Force.At an army base near Washington, Mr Trump described space as "the world's newest war-fighting domain"."Amid grave threats to our national security, American superiority in space is absolutely vital," he said."We're leading, but we're not leading by enough, but very shortly we'll be leading by a lot.""The Space Force will help us deter aggression and control the ultimate high ground," he added.

The funding allocation was confirmed on Friday when the president signed the $738bn (�567bn) annual US military budget.

The launch of the Space Force will be funded by an initial $40m for its first year.It is not intended to put troops into orbit, but will protect US assets - such as the hundreds of satellites used for communication and surveillance.It comes as US military chiefs see China and Russia making advancements in the military final frontier.Vice-President Mike Pence previously said the two nations had airborne lasers and anti-satellite missiles that the US needed to counter."The space environment has fundamentally changed in the last generation," he said.

"What was once peaceful and uncontested is now crowded and adversarial."

Related Topics

World Army Russia China Washington Budget Pentagon Trump Satellites

Recent Stories

Lawyers attack on PIC:  Court orders police to lo ..

23 minutes ago

Phase 2 of Delaija Wildlife Centre project commenc ..

26 minutes ago

The Vivo V17 Hands-On Review: High-End Midranger

34 minutes ago

AS World Group announced as Expo 2020 &#039;Author ..

41 minutes ago

Abid Ali scores centuries in first two Test matche ..

52 minutes ago

Gargash meets with UN official

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.