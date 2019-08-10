Trump Officials, Social Media Leaders Discuss Ways to Monitor Violent Behavior - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2019) Members of the Trump administration held a meeting with social media and technology leaders to discuss ways to detect violent behavior that may potentially be a threat to the public, White House spokesperson Judd Deere said in a press statement.

"Today, White House officials hosted a productive meeting with social media and technology leaders," Deere said on Friday. "The conversation focused on how technology can be leveraged to identify potential threats, to provide help to individuals exhibiting potentially violent behavior, and to combat domestic terror.

"

Deere added that the White House urges internet and social media companies to maintain efforts in addressing violent extremism and helping people at risk while not compromising free speech.

Last weekend the United States faced the latest in the series of mass shootings. At least 22 people were killed and more than 20 wounded after a gunman opened fire in a Walmart shopping center in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday evening. Less than 24 hours later, a gunman on Sunday killed nine people and wounded 27 others in a separate shooting in Dayton, Ohio.