UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump On China's Alleged Disinformation On COVID-19: 'Every Country Does It'

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 09:28 PM

Trump on China's Alleged Disinformation on COVID-19: 'Every Country Does It'

US President Donald Trump on Monday dismissed reports that Russia, China and Iran are engaged in campaigns to distort the truth about the new coronavirus (COVID-19), saying that all countries spread disinformation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Monday dismissed reports that Russia, China and Iran are engaged in campaigns to distort the truth about the new coronavirus (COVID-19), saying that all countries spread disinformation.

During an interview on Fox News, tv host Brian Kimleade asked Trump to comment on a recent report in the Washington Post alleging that Moscow, Beijing and Tehran are waging a "sophisticated disinformation campaign" to blame the US for the coronavirus.

"Number one, you don't know what they're doing," Trump said, adding that many reports in the Washington Post are "fake" news.

"They do it and we do it, and we call them different things. ... Every country does that."

The US State Department has lashed out at Chinese officials for alleging that coronavirus may have originated from the American military who inadvertently brought it to the city of Wuhan, the location of the first outbreak. The United States strongly denies the allegation.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 740,000 people around the world have been infected with COVID-19 and more than 35,000 have died from the disease.

Related Topics

World Iran Moscow Russia China Washington Trump Died Wuhan Beijing Tehran United States May Post TV All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Buzdar approves funds for 2.5 families of daily wa ..

19 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler issues law on local SMEs

31 minutes ago

PM to address the nation tonight on prevailing sit ..

53 minutes ago

Three discharged from Allama Iqbal Memorial Teachi ..

3 minutes ago

Moscow's Self-Isolation Regime in Force Throughout ..

3 minutes ago

ICT to install 20 sanitizing walk-through gates at ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.