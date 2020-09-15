(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) US President Donald Trump said on Monday in response to officials' claims that climate change plays a role in the worsening wildfires in California that it will get cooler, but scientists do not actually know.

"It'll start getting cooler, you just watch," Trump told California's Secretary for Natural Resources Wade Crowfoot during the roundtable in Sacramento.

Crowfoot told Trump that he wishes science agreed with him, to which the US president responded, "Well, I don't think science knows actually.

"

Earlier in the discussion, California Governor Gavin Newsom said climate change is real and is exacerbating the wildfires in the state. Newsom asked Trump to respect their differences in opinion on the climate change issue.

On Sunday, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said that a total of 22 people have so far died in the wildfires. More than 4,100 structures have been destroyed and more than 16,750 firefighters are working to contain the 29 major wildfires across California.