WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump said during an interview with Fox news that Russia did not sabotage the Nord Stream pipelines, but that he cannot provide an answer at risk of getting the United States into trouble.

"I don't want to get our country in trouble, so I won't answer it," Trump said on Tuesday, when asked who blew up the Nord Stream pipelines. "But I can tell you who it wasn't, was Russia.

"

The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, which delivered energy to Germany from Russia, were hit by explosions in September 2022.

In February, Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh alleged that the explosions were organized by the US with the support of Norway. The US has denied any involvement in the incident.

Probes conducted by Germany, Sweden and Denmark have not excluded the possibility of sabotage. Russia considers the incident an act of international terrorism.