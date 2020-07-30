Trump on 'Right Track' By Reducing US Forces in Germany - Senate Armed Services Cmte. Head

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) US President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Mark Esper are taking appropriate action by reducing the number of American troops in Germany, Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jim Inhofe said in a statement on Wednesday.

"President Trump and Secretary Esper are on the right track," Inhofe said.

Earlier on in the day, Esper announced that the United States plans to withdraw 11,900 military personnel from Germany and deploy them to other locations. The move would reduce the number of US troops stationed in Germany from 36,000 to 24,000.

Inhofe said the Trump administration aims to optimize the US force posture in Europe by moving some forces along NATO's eastern flank.

Inhofe also said that he and other members of Congress will receive detailed briefings from the Defense Department in the coming days and weeks about the Trump administration's decision.