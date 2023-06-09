UrduPoint.com

Trump On Tape Admits 'Secret Information' He Retained Was Not Declassified - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2023 | 08:01 PM

Former US President Donald Trump admitted in a 2021 recording that he had failed to declassify "secret" military information that he retained after leaving the White House, CNN reported on Friday, citing a transcript of the audio

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump admitted in a 2021 recording that he had failed to declassify "secret" military information that he retained after leaving the White House, CNN reported on Friday, citing a transcript of the audio.

"As president, I could have declassified, but now I can't," Trump said, according to the transcript.

The transcript reportedly concerns a portion of the meeting where Trump discussed a classified Pentagon document on a potential attack on Iran. The audio recording was obtained by prosecutors, the report said.

The audio recording also reportedly showed Trump complaining about Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley in the wake of media reports alleging that he instructed the Joint Chiefs to ensure Trump would not issue any illegal orders in the last days of his presidency.

On Thursday, Trump announced that he has been indicted in a Federal investigation over alleged mishandling of classified documents at his Florida residency and is summoned to appear in court next week.

His attorney, Jim Trusty, confirmed that Trump was facing charges of obstruction of justice, destruction or falsification of records, conspiracy, and false statements, as well as a charge under the Espionage Act, which he called "ludicrous."

Trump has repeatedly said that all the documents he took to his Florida home Mar-a-Largo had been declassified. He has also persistently attacked the special investigator's probe as a political witch hunt against him. Opinion polls still show him as the favorite choice of registered Republicans as their candidate for a third presidential election run in 2024.

