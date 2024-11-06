Trump On Verge Of Victory Over Harris
Sumaira FH Published November 06, 2024 | 12:20 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Donald Trump was on the verge of a decisive victory over Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election Wednesday, in what would be the most stunning comeback in US political history.
Fox news declared Donald Trump the winner of the US presidential election early Wednesday -- the only network to make the call.
US networks had already called the swing states of Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina for the 78-year-old, and he led the Democratic vice president in the others.
Joyful supporters waited for the 78-year-old to speak at a watch party in Florida -- while gloom descended in Harris's camp as aides said she would no longer speak as expected.
