Trump Opens 'Office Of Former President' To Carry On His Agenda Through Public Activism

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 08:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump has established an "Office of the Former President" in Florida to continue his advocacy and engage in public activism.

"The Office will be responsible for managing Trump's correspondence, public statements, appearances, and official activities to advance the interests of the United States and to carry on the agenda of the Trump Administration through advocacy, organizing, and public activism," a Monday statement from the office, circulated by White House correspondents on Twitter, says.

According to Fox news, the post-presidency headquarters are located in Florida, near Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach.

"President Trump will always and forever be a champion for the American People," the former president's office said in its Monday release.

The office is paid for under the General Services Administration, according to Fox News, and is one of the many perks offered to former US presidents.

More Stories From World

