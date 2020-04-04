Trump Opposes Delaying 2020 Presidential Election Due to Coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump said in a press briefing that the general election in the United States is still expected to take place on November 3.

"The general election will happen on November 3," Trump said on Friday when asked if the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic could delay the elections.

Trump said he does not support using mail-in ballots and emphasizing that voting should take place in the booth.

Many states have been mulling delaying elections especially during the Democratic Primary because of the coronavirus. The Democratic Party also postponed their nominating convention from July to August.

On Friday, the US surpassed the 7,000 mark in coronavirus death toll with a total of 273,880 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.