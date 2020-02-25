UrduPoint.com
Trump Optimistic About Comprehensive Trade Deal With India

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 01:41 PM

US President Donald Trump expressed on Tuesday the belief that the United States and India could sign a comprehensive trade agreement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) US President Donald Trump expressed on Tuesday the belief that the United States and India could sign a comprehensive trade agreement.

"Another major focus at my discussions with [Indian] Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi were the bilateral economic relationships .

.. Our teams have made a tremendous progress on a comprehensive trade agreement, and I'm optimistic we can reach a deal that will be of a great importance for both countries," Trump said said, following bilateral talks with Modi.

