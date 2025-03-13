Trump optimistic about potential Ukraine ceasefire

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) President Donald Trump expressed optimism that US negotiators could secure a ceasefire in the Ukraine war, even as Kyiv and Moscow launched fresh aerial attacks early Thursday.

The United States wants Russia to agree to an unconditional halt to hostilities, officials said Wednesday.

The Kremlin said it was awaiting details of a US-Ukrainian proposal agreed this week, and gave no indication of its readiness to stop fighting that has left tens of thousands dead in the past three years.

President Vladimir Putin visited Russian troops who have made gains against Ukrainian forces battling to keep Russian territory seized in an offensive last year.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country was ready to embrace a deal, and the United States had indicated it would issue a "strong" response if Putin refuses an accord.

"People are going to Russia right now as we speak. And hopefully we can get a ceasefire from Russia," Trump told reporters during an Oval Office meeting with Ireland's prime minister Micheal Martin.

The White House said that Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff, a mediator in the Gaza and Ukraine wars, would be in Moscow this week.

Trump on Wednesday did not mention whether he would speak with Putin, but added that there had been "positive messages" from Moscow, saying: "I hope he's going to have a ceasefire."