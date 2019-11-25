UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Order To Map Arctic Coast Allows US To Inventory Resources - Senator

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 11:20 PM

Trump Order to Map Arctic Coast Allows US to Inventory Resources - Senator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) An order from President Donald Trump to map the coast the US state of Alaska and the nearby sea bed allows the United States to begin catching up to other Arctic nations, including Russia, in accessing and developing other resources in a region shared by a half dozen nations, Senator Lisa Murkowski said in a statement on Monday.

"Mapping the waters around our state will provide valuable information on critical minerals and coastal resources while supporting safer shipping in the Arctic," Murkowski said via Twitter. "This is an important step for AK [Alaska], especially for the Arctic as we are woefully behind in developing up-to-date maps for the region."

Murkowski noted that only a small part of the Arctic has been charted to modern standards, hindering the safety of maritime operations.

"This Presidential directive builds on my own efforts to secure strong funding for NOAA's hydrographic surveys to address the backlog of Arctic charting needs," Murkowski said.

NOAA is the US Commerce Department's National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Last week, Trump issued an executive order directing NOAA to coordinate with Alaska and the Alaska Mapping Executive Committee to develop a strategy to map the state's coastline and waters within the extended US offshore economic zone.

The Arctic region includes overlapping claims by six nations - the United States, Russia, Canada, Norway, Denmark and Iceland.

Related Topics

Russia Canada Twitter Norway Trump Iceland United States Denmark Commerce From

Recent Stories

Mexico fell in recession in 1st semester, stagnate ..

24 minutes ago

Ousted Navy secretary made secret deal with Trump: ..

24 minutes ago

Khalid bin Zayed thanks Sheikha Fatima for caring ..

55 minutes ago

Convicted ex-advisor to Trump launches US Congress ..

24 minutes ago

Eight killed in road accident in D.I Khan

24 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receive Emirati Jiu Jitsu champs

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.