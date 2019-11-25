Trump Order to Map Arctic Coast Allows US to Inventory Resources - Senator

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) An order from President Donald Trump to map the coast the US state of Alaska and the nearby sea bed allows the United States to begin catching up to other Arctic nations, including Russia, in accessing and developing other resources in a region shared by a half dozen nations, Senator Lisa Murkowski said in a statement on Monday.

"Mapping the waters around our state will provide valuable information on critical minerals and coastal resources while supporting safer shipping in the Arctic," Murkowski said via Twitter. "This is an important step for AK [Alaska], especially for the Arctic as we are woefully behind in developing up-to-date maps for the region."

Murkowski noted that only a small part of the Arctic has been charted to modern standards, hindering the safety of maritime operations.

"This Presidential directive builds on my own efforts to secure strong funding for NOAA's hydrographic surveys to address the backlog of Arctic charting needs," Murkowski said.

NOAA is the US Commerce Department's National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Last week, Trump issued an executive order directing NOAA to coordinate with Alaska and the Alaska Mapping Executive Committee to develop a strategy to map the state's coastline and waters within the extended US offshore economic zone.

The Arctic region includes overlapping claims by six nations - the United States, Russia, Canada, Norway, Denmark and Iceland.