Trump Ordered $1.7Mln Protection for His Children, Others After Presidency - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) President Donald Trump ordered an extra half year of Secret Service protection for his four adult children and three senior officials after leaving office at an additional public cost of $1.7 million, the Washington Post reported on Friday.

The protection extended to Donald Trump Jr., 43; Ivanka, 39; Eric, 37; Tiffany, 27; and their husbands and wives, the report said.

Also under Trump's order, when former Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin visited Israel and Qatar on private business five months after he vacated his government post, a group of Secret Service agents accompanied him and the US government paid $11,000 for their stay with him at Qatar's St.

Regis Doha Hotel, the report said.

Under US law, the Secret Service is required to protect former presidents and their wives or husbands for life and all their children until they reach the age of 16, the report said.

The three former presidents before Trump - Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and George W. Bush - all ordered Secret Service protection for their college-aged children for a short period after they left the White House.