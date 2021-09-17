UrduPoint.com

Trump Ordered $1.7Mln Protection For His Children, Others After Presidency - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 07:30 PM

Trump Ordered $1.7Mln Protection for His Children, Others After Presidency - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) President Donald Trump ordered an extra half year of Secret Service protection for his four adult children and three senior officials after leaving office at an additional public cost of $1.7 million, the Washington Post reported on Friday.

The protection extended to Donald Trump Jr., 43; Ivanka, 39; Eric, 37; Tiffany, 27; and their husbands and wives, the report said.

Also under Trump's order, when former Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin visited Israel and Qatar on private business five months after he vacated his government post, a group of Secret Service agents accompanied him and the US government paid $11,000 for their stay with him at Qatar's St.

Regis Doha Hotel, the report said.

Under US law, the Secret Service is required to protect former presidents and their wives or husbands for life and all their children until they reach the age of 16, the report said.

The three former presidents before Trump - Bill Clinton, Barack Obama and George W. Bush - all ordered Secret Service protection for their college-aged children for a short period after they left the White House.

Related Topics

Barack Obama Business Israel Washington George W. Bush White House Hotel Trump Qatar Doha Post All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

PM urges SCO countries to recognize reality in Afg ..

PM urges SCO countries to recognize reality in Afghanistan

47 minutes ago
 ‘New Zealand will hear us at ICC,’ Ramiz Raja ..

‘New Zealand will hear us at ICC,’ Ramiz Raja reacts after Kiwish cancelled ..

52 minutes ago
 ECB to decide Pakistan’s tour within next 24 to ..

ECB to decide Pakistan’s tour within next 24 to 48 hours: Reports

1 hour ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi conducted an onli ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi conducted an online global dialogue on prominen ..

1 hour ago
 UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempts o ..

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; drone attack attempts on Saudi Arabia

1 hour ago
 PITB to Automate Punjab Journalists Housing Founda ..

PITB to Automate Punjab Journalists Housing Foundation: Agreement Signed

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.