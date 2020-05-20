Trump Ordering Agencies to Cut Any Regulations That Impede Economic Recovery

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he is instructing Federal agencies to remove unnecessary regulations impeding the recovery of the country's economy after the coronavirus pandemic.

"In a few minutes I will sign an executive order instructing federal agencies to use any and all authority to waive, suspend and eliminate unnecessary regulations that impede economic recovery," Trump announced at the cabinet meeting. "And we want to leave it that way."